24: Both a day of independence and full-scale war for Ukraine

Members of a local community center wear traditional Ukrainian clothing to record an online video message for the country's upcoming Independence Day on August 24 in Andriivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Friday.

24 is an important number in the history of Ukraine. It is the day in August that the country celebrates its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It is also the day in February 2022 when Russia began its "military operation" on Ukraine.

Although this year the country has decided to cancel all the usual fanfare associated with its Independence Day as Russia continues with in its invasion, the government requested their supporters in other countries to become "Friends of Ukraine" and to sign up for a regular charitable donation via their platform UNITED 24.



Andriy Shevchenko invites you to become a Friend of Ukraine ahead of its Independence Day

"The number 24 is very important for Ukraine. This is both the date of Independence Day, and the day when a full-scale war started, changing our lives. 24 hours a day."#united24 pic.twitter.com/dM8oT55nYY

— U24 (@U24_gov_ua) August 21, 2022

The platform -- initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky -- roped in Ukrainian football star Andriy Shevchenko to share their message. "The number 24 is very important for Ukraine. This is both the date of Independence Day, and the day when a full-scale war started, changing our lives. 24 hours a day," he said.

The former footballer added that the country has been receiving support from the "whole world" because people from 110 countries have been donating towards the needs of Ukraine.

"Today we ask them to become Friends of Ukraine. To congratulate Ukraine on the Independence Day and sign up for a regular charitable donation via UNITED24, for a symbolic amount of $24 (Rs 1,916) per month," Shevchenko was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, security in Ukraine has been upped while the country prepared itself for an alleged renewed attack by the Russian forces on its Independence Day. President Zelensky has also urged citizens to stay vigilant.