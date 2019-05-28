2020 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing: Here's what we know

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the latest Scorpio. While the SUV is yet to be launched, it was spotted testing on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The spy shots on Team-BHP reveal that the car is going back to its roots, where it was tall and muscular as opposed to the bulky yet sleek frame of the current generation. It gets Mahindra’s signature seven-slat grille, along with boxy headlamps. The bumper is equipped with two air dams, both of which are flanked by fog lamps.

The rear has a slightly raked windshield flanked by LED taillights and the tailgate is designed to open to one side. The newest Scorpio is the fourth of its generation and is expected to be underpinned by a new ladder frame chassis.

This chassis is also used in the upcoming Thar. Though the interiors were not visible in the spy shots, it is expected that the Scorpio will continue the 7-seat layout, with front facing third-row seats.

The new Scorpio will be powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 160PS of maximum power. This motor will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, the SUV is expected to source a Magnetti Marelli automatic gearbox mated to a 4WD system.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, the car is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. Considering its upgrades, it is expected to see an increase over is current price, which ranges between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 16.44 lakh (Ex-showroom).