    2-year-old girl bites, kills snake after it bit her lip: Reports

    The toddler was playing alone in the garden when the snake bit her.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    Snake (Representative image)

    Snake (Representative image)

    A two-year-old toddler bit a snake to death after the reptile bit her lip while she was playing in her family home’s garden in Turkey, according to several news reports.

    The little girl was found with the 20-inch snake’s body clasped between her teeth after neighbours reportedly heard her screaming. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The girl, identified by only her initials “S.E.” is recovering well after the August 10 incident.

    She was reportedly kept under observation for 24 hours.

    The toddler, now viral on social media, lives in the village of Kantar, near Bingol, in Turkey.

    According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children are more vulnerable and likely to be more harmed by venomous snakes so it is likely that the girl was bitten by a non-venomous one.

    Of the 45 species of snake found in Turkey, 12 are venomous. The species of the snake that bit the toddler is not yet known.

    "Our neighbours have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction," the girl's father Mehmet Ercan was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

    The girl was playing alone in the garden when the incident occurred – her father was reportedly at work.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #snake bite #toddler bites snake #toddler kills snake #Turkey
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 04:48 pm
