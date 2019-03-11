App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's April-January rice, buffalo meat exports drop: Government body

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's rice exports for the April-January period dropped 10 percent from a year earlier to 9.49 million tonnes, as leading buyer Bangladesh trimmed purchases due to a bumper local harvest, a government body said in a statement on March 11.

The country's buffalo meat exports during the period fell 11 percent from a year ago to 1.03 tonnes, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said, as demand moderated from the biggest buyer - China.

Guar gum exports edged up 2.4 percent to 415,822 tonnes on robust demand from the United States.

India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat, guar gum and rice.

The country's exports of pulses more than doubled during the period to 247,789 tonnes, while dairy exports surged 77.7 percent to 138,936 tonnes due to government incentives for exports of skimmed milk powder, the agency said.
