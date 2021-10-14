MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewstelecom

Govt notifies rules to settle Vodafone retrospective tax case

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on October 13 notified "Relaxation of Validation (Section 119 of the Finance Act, 2012) Rules, 2021", prescribing the forms and conditions for the declaration to be filed by the company for settling its case.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

Vodafone Idea (PC-Shutterstock)

The government has notified a fresh set of rules to facilitate settlement of the retrospective tax dispute with British telecom giant Vodafone Plc.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on October 13 notified "Relaxation of Validation (Section 119 of the Finance Act, 2012) Rules, 2021", prescribing the forms and conditions for the declaration to be filed by the company for settling its case.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea CEO says any equity conversion by govt will be in line with the rules, promoters to support fundraising plans

After enacting a law to scrap any tax demand levied on companies using the controversial 2012 amendment to the Income Tax Act, the government on October 2 notified rules for settling such cases.

The government has promised to refund any tax collected using such law but without any interest and subject to companies agreeing to withdraw all pending legal proceedings.

Close

Related stories

Under the rules notified, companies are required to furnish a declaration to the I-T department withdrawing all legal proceedings against the government over the levy of retrospective taxes. They are also required to indemnify the government against any future claims and commit to not seek any damage.

The first set of rules released earlier this month applies to companies such as Cairn Energy Plc of the UK which were slapped taxes after the 2012 amendment. These taxes were sought using Section 9 of the 2012 law.

The case pertaining to Vodafone is different as taxes were sought from the company by validating an October 2010 order of the I-T department that sought Rs 11,218 crore in taxes from the British firm over its 2007 acquisition of Hutch-Essar through a deal in the Cayman Islands.

The Supreme Court had in January 2012 quashed the tax demand but the same was sought to be revalidated through Section 119 in the Finance Act, 2012.

A penalty of Rs 7,900 crore was also sought from Vodafone.

After the notification of the rules, Vodafone will have 45 days to approach the government for a settlement.

Vodafone had challenged the levy of such taxes after the 2012 legislation at an international arbitration tribunal. The tribunal overturned such a levy and asked India to reimburse legal costs. The government''s liability totalled Rs 85 crore, of which Rs 45 crore collected toward the tax levy was to be refunded.

The government had challenged the arbitration award before a Singapore court.

In the case of Cairn, the government will have to return Rs 7,900 crore of taxes it had collected by selling the company''s shares, withholding tax refunds, and confiscated dividend income.

Vodafone had not faced any enforcement to collect the taxes sought from it.
PTI
Tags: #CBDT #Income Tax Act #retrospective tax case #Vodafone
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.