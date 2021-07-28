MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with under-display 16MP camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC

The phone comes with a 16MP front camera that is hidden behind the display.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST

ZTE Axon 30 5G launched in China comes with a second-generation under-screen camera. The phone offers an all-screen experience with thin bezels and no cutouts for the front camera. It also packs the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. 

ZTE Axon 30 5G price

The ZTE Axon 30 price in China starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. It also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models priced at CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs 32,000), respectively. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs 35,400).

It comes in two colours - Black and Green. It is unlikely to launch in India.

ZTE Axon 30 5G specifications 

Close

Related stories

The ZTE Axon 30 5G features a 6.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The USP of the device is its second-generation under-display camera. It enables the device to offer an all-screen experience with no cutouts or bezels for the front camera. 

The phone comes with a 16MP front camera that is hidden behind the display. ZTE states that the phone has an independent display chip for pixel enhancement and accuracy. It also has seven layers of highly transparent materials with three special processing technologies.

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor,  a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based MyOS 11 out of the box. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #ZTE
first published: Jul 28, 2021 03:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.