ZTE Axon 30 5G launched with under-display 16MP camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC

ZTE Axon 30 5G launched in China comes with a second-generation under-screen camera. The phone offers an all-screen experience with thin bezels and no cutouts for the front camera. It also packs the flagship-grade Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood.

ZTE Axon 30 5G price

The ZTE Axon 30 price in China starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB model. It also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models priced at CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs 28,500) and CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs 32,000), respectively. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs 35,400).

It comes in two colours - Black and Green. It is unlikely to launch in India.

ZTE Axon 30 5G specifications

The ZTE Axon 30 5G features a 6.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The USP of the device is its second-generation under-display camera. It enables the device to offer an all-screen experience with no cutouts or bezels for the front camera.

The phone comes with a 16MP front camera that is hidden behind the display. ZTE states that the phone has an independent display chip for pixel enhancement and accuracy. It also has seven layers of highly transparent materials with three special processing technologies.

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup. It has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based MyOS 11 out of the box.