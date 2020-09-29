172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|zeta-appoints-abhishek-sen-as-new-coo-5898821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zeta appoints Abhishek Sen as new COO

Abhishek Sen comes with years of experience at large firms like Myntra, Aon, SAP Labs, Britannia and others.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image

Bengaluru-based banking tech company Zeta has appointed Abhishek Sen as its chief operating officer, the company said in a press note today.

Along with his role at Zeta, Sen will also be leading the operations for Flock and Radix as their Chief Operating Officer and will be working closely with the teams of these independently run companies.

Zeta provides a full-stack cloud native banking platform for banks and fintechs. Zeta is part of the Directi Group co-founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia.

Close

Sen has more than 16 years of experience in human resource management, operations and leadership development, the company said. Prior to Zeta, he was associated with Myntra. Previously he held multiple roles at Aon working across various geographies and practices.

Sen has also worked with SAP Labs, Britannia as a human resource professional. He has a post graduate degree from XLRI, Jamshedpur and is a certified technical accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“Zeta is growing rapidly and expanding to new markets across the globe. It is an exciting time for us and as a seasoned business leader, I am confident that Abhishek will drive the next phase of growth for Zeta,” said Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder & CEO of Zeta.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #BankingTech #fintech

