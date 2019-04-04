App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha YZF-R1 is all set to get a complete overhaul

Because the new emission norms are to be enforced by 2021, Yamaha cannot continue to sell the current version of the R1 without updating its engine.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha is reportedly working on a new design for the YZF-R1. The company could give the superbike a complete overhaul to abide by the new Euro5 rules.

21

Because the new emission norms are to be enforced by 2021, Yamaha cannot continue to sell the current version of the R1 without updating its engine. As per a report in imotorbike, Yamaha management wants to take the opportunity to not only update the inline-four engine to Euro5 rules but also completely redesign the YZF-R1 and at the same time use MotoGP derived technologies, even more than they’re already using.

31

related news

It is expected that the motorcycle will retain its Crossplane crankshaft engine but will borrow some components from its purebred racing cousin, the YZR-M1. Among these components is a counter-rotating crankshaft, which helps in the bike’s agility and handling. It also prevents wheelies under hard acceleration, diminishing the use of electronic aids.

Crossplane

The motorcycle is also speculated to adopt variable valve timing, which is currently seen in Suzuki’s superbike, the GSX-R1000. BMW has also endowed the same technology in their S1000RR, under the name BMW ShiftCam.

As per a set of patent files from Yamaha, the bike is also expected to get a seamless gearbox, which has been used only in MotoGP bikes till now. This gearbox allows the bike to have simultaneous gears engaged. This improves the acceleration by up to 7 percent as the gearbox does not cut power. It also allows the rider to shift at extreme lean angles without having to worry about destabilization.

intake

The company is also expected to give the R1 a complete redesign. However, no more details have been revealed at this point.

 
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Auto #R1 #Technology #trends #Yamaha #YZF

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honk ...

Locals to be Consulted on Development Projects in Tribal-Dominated Pal ...

Gujarat Congress MLA Resigns After Ticket Denial, Party Tries to 'Paci ...

Blank Trailer: Sunny Deol's Mystery Thriller is About Suicide Bombing ...

4 BSF Jawans Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Scre ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Stay out, Noida village tells its BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.