Yamaha YZF-R1 is all set to get a complete overhaul

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Yamaha is reportedly working on a new design for the YZF-R1. The company could give the superbike a complete overhaul to abide by the new Euro5 rules.

Because the new emission norms are to be enforced by 2021, Yamaha cannot continue to sell the current version of the R1 without updating its engine. As per a report in imotorbike, Yamaha management wants to take the opportunity to not only update the inline-four engine to Euro5 rules but also completely redesign the YZF-R1 and at the same time use MotoGP derived technologies, even more than they’re already using.

It is expected that the motorcycle will retain its Crossplane crankshaft engine but will borrow some components from its purebred racing cousin, the YZR-M1. Among these components is a counter-rotating crankshaft, which helps in the bike’s agility and handling. It also prevents wheelies under hard acceleration, diminishing the use of electronic aids.

The motorcycle is also speculated to adopt variable valve timing, which is currently seen in Suzuki’s superbike, the GSX-R1000. BMW has also endowed the same technology in their S1000RR, under the name BMW ShiftCam.

As per a set of patent files from Yamaha, the bike is also expected to get a seamless gearbox, which has been used only in MotoGP bikes till now. This gearbox allows the bike to have simultaneous gears engaged. This improves the acceleration by up to 7 percent as the gearbox does not cut power. It also allows the rider to shift at extreme lean angles without having to worry about destabilization.

The company is also expected to give the R1 a complete redesign. However, no more details have been revealed at this point.