Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 14 with Intel 10th Gen processors alongside Note 8 series

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi recently announced an updated version of the RedmiBook 14. The Xiaomi sub-brand first ventured into the laptop space earlier this year with the RedmiBook 14. The refreshed version of the RedmiBook will be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel processors.

The updated RedmiBook 14 was announced on the official Mi Notebook Weibo account. The post confirms a performance gain of 13-percent across the board as compared to the previous RedmiBook 14 powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors. Whether or not the RedmiBook 14 will come with10th Gen Ice Lake processors or 10th Gen Comet Lake processors is yet to be seen.

Apart from the 10th Gen Intel processor, the company has yet to reveal other details about the RedmiBook 14. The new Redmi notebook is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor with a similar display, keyboard and ports. In terms of pricing, the new RedmiBook 14 models will cost more than the 8th Gen models.

The Weibo post also indicates the new laptops will be available in additional colour options. The RedmiBook 14 laptop family will be targeted towards mainstream users who demand performance and productivity in a lightweight and compact package. Considering the upgraded integrated graphics on the 10th Gen chips, the new RedmiBook 14 could do away with dedicated graphics. The upcoming RedmiBook 14 is also expected to debut with an FHD display.