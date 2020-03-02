App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9 series launch date on March 12, hints quad-camera setup, 90Hz display

The teaser hints a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is also confirmed to be featured on Redmi Note 9 series’s competitor, Realme 6 series.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will host a Redmi Note 9 series launch event in India on March 12. The company has sent out an email e-invite to Moneycontrol, and also posted the same across its social media handles.

The event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm and will witness Xiaomi launching the Redmi Note 9 series in India.

The next-generation Redmi Note series -- Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro-- is claimed to offer ‘Pro Cameras’ and ‘Max Performance’. The e-invite confirms a quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 series. We might see a change in the design of the camera module as well. Redmi Note 9 series could feature a square-camera module, with the four lenses placed on either side.

Close

The teaser also hints a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is also confirmed to be featured on Redmi Note 9 series’s competitor, Realme 6 series.

related news

Xiaomi has also put up an event page on its website that claims the Redmi Note 9 series to offer ‘Beast level of performance in the gaming, design, camera and battery departments.

The company, in its typical style, should push out more teasers that reveal some specifications and features of the Redmi Note 9 series before the launch date.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.