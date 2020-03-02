Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 9 series launch date on March 12, hints quad-camera setup, 90Hz display

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that it will host a Redmi Note 9 series launch event in India on March 12. The company has sent out an email e-invite to Moneycontrol, and also posted the same across its social media handles.

The event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm and will witness Xiaomi launching the Redmi Note 9 series in India.

The next-generation Redmi Note series -- Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro-- is claimed to offer ‘Pro Cameras’ and ‘Max Performance’. The e-invite confirms a quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 series. We might see a change in the design of the camera module as well. Redmi Note 9 series could feature a square-camera module, with the four lenses placed on either side.

The teaser also hints a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is also confirmed to be featured on Redmi Note 9 series’s competitor, Realme 6 series.

Xiaomi has also put up an event page on its website that claims the Redmi Note 9 series to offer ‘Beast level of performance in the gaming, design, camera and battery departments.

The company, in its typical style, should push out more teasers that reveal some specifications and features of the Redmi Note 9 series before the launch date.