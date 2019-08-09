Wipro partners with Camunda to offer workflow automation platform

Wipro and Camunda, an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, announced that Wipro has joined the Camunda Partner Program.

This program will enable Wipro to integrate Camunda’s products and Enterprise Platform with its offerings, and help customers who need workflow automation, but may not have the IT resources to build it themselves.

The workflow automation market is expected to reach nearly $17 billion by 2023, up from $4.7 billion in 2017. With digital disruption driving constant business change, staying competitive in today’s environment necessitates smart digital transformation and workflow automation. This involves employing platforms that can evolve with businesses as they grow.

“As digital transformation initiatives increasingly pick up speed, we’re finding more and more IT services firms need partners who can fully enable their clients’ digital transformation projects,” said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-founder, Camunda.