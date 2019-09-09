Wipro leads IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology announced that it has been placed as a leader in IDC MarketScape for worldwide AI services.

“This accolade is a recognition of our investments in developing our IPs such as Wipro HOLMES™ and Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform to offer insights-driven applied AI and automation solutions. This combined with our ability to leverage platforms and products from partners has created tremendous value for our customers.”

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment highlights Wipro’s strengths in providing high-touch customer service for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) service engagements with its next-generation tools and methodologies.

Wipro’s AI services act as a key enabler for its clients in building intelligent enterprises by helping them embed intelligence into their business processes and applications leveraging a broad range of Intellectual property (IP)-based platform offerings.

“Being a leader in AI services market is a testament to our consulting driven approach to enable organizations to transform into intelligent enterprises by leveraging our in-depth AI services. We help our customers in this transformation journey by leveraging a strong knowledge ecosystem to build scalable AI/ML capability coupled with innovative execution models such as crowdsourcing,” said Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI at Wipro.