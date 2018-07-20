Wipro announces partnership with cloud-based HR firm Alight Solutions

IT services firm Wipro Friday entered a long-term strategic partnership with Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions, a cloud-based human resources and financial solutions, in order to expand its capabilities in the HR function.

This strategic partnership will enable Alight to accelerate investment in consumer-facing technologies and services across its health, wealth and cloud businesses by leveraging Wipro's strengths in automation, machine learning, and data analytics.

Bengaluru-based Wipro did not disclose the deal size.

Wipro provides HR services to a range of marquee customers globally across industry verticals such as retail, manufacturing, banking and financial services, education, healthcare, energy, and utilities.

Alight Solutions provides benefits administration and cloud-based HR and financial solutions to 1,400 clients serving 19 million employees and their 18 million family members.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close after receiving required regulatory approvals.

Wipro will acquire and take on responsibility for the services delivered from Alight's India locations.

Alight has India centers located in Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Chennai.

"Our partnership with Wipro enables us to leverage Wipro's unmatched innovation and leadership in automation and digital technologies while increasing our investments to harness market trends and deliver even better solutions for our clients as their needs and those of their people evolve," said Chris Michalak, Chief Executive Officer, Alight Solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, "Our focus will be to modernize Alight's core technology assets and further automate its operations to enhance the user experience of Alight's end customers. Wipro's expertise and best practices in cloud and smart analytics, and investments in proprietary platforms such as Wipro HOLMES™ will enable this transformation."

FCM Consulting facilitated the transaction between Wipro and Alight.