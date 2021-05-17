Windows 10 update: New leaks hint at more UI tweaks

Looks like Microsoft is embracing rounded corners and edges if the leaks are anything to go by

Microsoft's Chrome OS rival may have been put on hold by the company. But, leaks from an upcoming update to Windows 10 tells us that some of the UI elements Windows 10X may make it into Windows 10.

The fresh leaks, courtesy of Windowslatest, show off a new action center redesign - as well as a new rounded style for the dialog boxes within Windows. Some of these changes have already been seen in preview builds and a lot of these changes aesthetically match up to what we have seen from Windows 10X.

There is a new gripper for the action center, which allows you to drag the notification and quick settings page from the bottom and there is a new gesture that allows users to swipe from the edge of the screen to access quick settings within a single tap.

The preview build also shows off rounded corners for the dialog boxes that pop up within Windows and it looks less than stellar. It's a straight squared corner button within a rounded dialog box and it looks awful. The thing to note here is that these are just preview builds that will likely go through many more iterations before final launch.