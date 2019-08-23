App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why is the Ducati Panigale V4R extremely rare?

The company launched the V4R at the end of last year and has limited its production to 500 units

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ducati had launched the Panigale V4R in the international markets a few months ago, with the aim of homologating it for the WSBK season. Only five of these hyper exotic race machines were allocated to India and two of them have already been sold.

The company launched the V4R at the end of last year and has limited its production to 500 units. The motorcycle was developed solely with the purpose of adhering to the WSBK norms and it reflects as such. The R in its name stands for Race-spec and it claimed the title of ‘The world’s fastest naturally aspirated production motorcycle’ on release.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 998cc 4-cylinder engine which makes 221 PS of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque. Its power output can also be boosted to 234 PS with an Akrapovic full system race exhaust.

Ducati has also reworked the rear sub-frame, as well as its fairing. All its changes have resulted in better aerodynamics and more efficient heat dissipation. Ducati has also equipped the V4R with a pair of carbon-fiber winglets to drastically improve the frontal downforce as well as decrease its weight from the standard V4 and the V4 S.

The Panigale V4R can be purchased at a price of Rs 51.8 lakh (ex-showroom), but only three will be available for sale in India. The first two units were delivered by North Star Automotive in New Delhi and will be seen on the Buddh International Circuit soon.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Panigale V4R #Technology #trends

