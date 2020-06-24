App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers on Android and iOS

The feature will work on WhatsApp Business as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is reportedly beta testing animated stickers. The Facebook-owned messaging service is testing the feature for both Android and iOS versions of the apps.  This feature is reportedly available via WhatsApp version 2.20.194.7 for Android and version 2.20.70.26 for iOS. WhatsApp began supporting stickers in 2019 and has been reportedly working on animated stickers for a while now.

The support for animated stickers was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. WABetaInfo notes that the feature works on WhatsApp Business as well and is only rolling out to specific WhatsApp users.

The report states that the new feature can be broken down into three parts and would not be completed until all three parts are available. The first part includes the ability of beta users viewing the animate stickers, use the stickers, star them, and forward them with the latest WhatsApp beta update. The other parts of the feature will include being able to import animated stickers from third-party stores and download them from the WhatsApp store. This makes the feature incomplete at the moment.

Android Police was able to download five default sticker packs from WhatsApp. The report said that the sticker packs could only be seen if someone sends a sticker from each pack. Moreover, it explained that third-party animated sticker packs are not supported on WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android. It also reported that animated stickers work only once, and users will need to scroll up or down to trigger them again. WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android can be downloaded via APK Mirror.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #WhatsApp

