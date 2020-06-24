WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is reportedly beta testing animated stickers. The Facebook-owned messaging service is testing the feature for both Android and iOS versions of the apps. This feature is reportedly available via WhatsApp version 2.20.194.7 for Android and version 2.20.70.26 for iOS. WhatsApp began supporting stickers in 2019 and has been reportedly working on animated stickers for a while now.

The support for animated stickers was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iPhone. WABetaInfo notes that the feature works on WhatsApp Business as well and is only rolling out to specific WhatsApp users.

The report states that the new feature can be broken down into three parts and would not be completed until all three parts are available. The first part includes the ability of beta users viewing the animate stickers, use the stickers, star them, and forward them with the latest WhatsApp beta update. The other parts of the feature will include being able to import animated stickers from third-party stores and download them from the WhatsApp store. This makes the feature incomplete at the moment.

