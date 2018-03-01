WhatsApp now allows users to add a 'Group Description' on its beta version; here are the key points

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been constantly pushing out new updates with interesting features to enhance the experience of users. In the latest update, the messenger is set to allow users to add a description to their groups that include brief details about the purpose of creating a particular group.

The option to add a description is currently available for users through a beta testing programme (version 2.18.61) of WhatsApp on Android. WhatsApp's beta program can be joined through Google Play Store, and the latest features in testing will be available for them. The Windows beta version 2.18.28 is also reportedly reflecting the new option.

The group description will be visible to participants of the group and people invited to the group. As the new facility may be soon available for regular users as well let's take a look at some key points:

To get started a user can simply tap open the group's chat window.

On the top right corner, tap on options and select ‘Group info’.

Below the group picture, a new option for adding Group Description will appear - provided you have signed up for the beta testing programme.

When a group description is added, a blue notification pops up in the Group, stating that the particular member has added a description. As of now, it will reflect only to those group members who have the beta version installed on their mobiles.

When the description is removed, another notification appears in the group stating that it has been removed.

Members of the group who aren't group admins can also add a group description.

Lately, WhatsApp has also been testing its Payments feature in India to transfer money through its app.