you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vu Televisions clocks Rs 1,000 cr in revenues, bets big on the home-bred Vu Upscaler technology

The company has surpassed Panasonic to become the fourth largest television brand in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian television brand Vu has clocked revenues worth Rs 1,000 cr in the financial year 2018-19. Founded in 2016 in California, the premium television maker is the largest seller of 4K televisions in India. The company has also surpassed Panasonic to become the fourth largest television brand in the country.

It has registered a growth rate of 28 percent in the year at time when peers including industry leaders Samsung, Sony and LG clocked negative growth rate of about three percent.

Commenting on the growth figures, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu TV said, “We are driven to bring advanced, cutting-edge innovation in entertainment technology globally. To the same end, clocking in Rs 1,000 cr in revenues is a strong validation for our endeavour vision. Our biggest strength is the rising number of India’s tech-and-digital-savvy users who have shown a clear need for the products and services that we innovate."

"Vu Technologies makes television for the new-age consumer who wants to experience detailed picture quality, sound clarity and a world of content. Having customer- centric approach has led Vu to the unwavering loyalty of the customers- high net worth individuals and young professionals,” she added.

Vu VOD Upscaler Technology

The company has already charted out its next phase of growth and is betting big on technological breakthroughs in the industry such as Vu VOD Upscaling Technology.

The proprietary upscaling technology combines multiple advanced machine learning algorithms with DSP (digital signal processor) to provide top-notch video and audio playback for VOD content. The technology renders high-end cinema quality playback for VOD content, thus enhancing the OTT experience of users.

Abhishek Nag, Director- Business Development, Netflix India - technology partner of VU – said, "Smart TVs in India are expected to grow from 10-12 million in 2018 to 20 million by 2020 according to industry estimates. This clearly indicates that consumers increasingly want an incredible viewing experience on a big screen in their home with easy access to their favourite content. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Vu TVs and deliver a fantastic Netflix experience at the touch of a button."

The device maker sells products across Iconium, Pixelight, Quantum Pixelight and Official Android series with products ranging from Vu Play a 24-inch HD Ready LED TV, priced at Rs 10,400 to VU 100 - a 100-inch television which is also the largest consumer television panel sold in India with a price tag of Rs 20 lakh.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 04:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #gadgets #Technology #Vu TV

