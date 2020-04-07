Vivo Y50 with SD665, quad-camera setup launched: Check specifications, price & features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset called the Y50. The smartphone packs mid-range specifications and is priced at $250 (roughly Rs 18,900).

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2340 resolution. The Ultra-O screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Vivo has not yet revealed the details of the front-facing selfie camera.

The performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, etc.

The smartphone is likely to make its entry to the Indian market soon after the lockdown is lifted.