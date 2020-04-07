App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y50 with SD665, quad-camera setup launched: Check specifications, price & features

The smartphone is likely to make its entry to the Indian market soon after the lockdown is lifted

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new Y-series handset called the Y50. The smartphone packs mid-range specifications and is priced at $250 (roughly Rs 18,900).

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 1080*2340 resolution. The Ultra-O screen has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. 

The rear panel sports a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner.

Vivo has not yet revealed the details of the front-facing selfie camera.

The performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card.

There is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, etc.  

The smartphone is likely to make its entry to the Indian market soon after the lockdown is lifted.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.