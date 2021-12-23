Vivo V23 series launch in India teased during Pro Kabaddi League match

Vivo V23 Pro launch in India is imminent.

Vivo V23 Pro launch in India is imminent. The promo teaser of the upcoming Vivo smartphone was broadcast during the Pro Kabaddi League. Vivo is yet to announce the Vivo V23 launch date in India at the time of writing this. However, we can expect the devices to launch sometime in January 2022.

The teaser video does not confirm the moniker of the Pro model. However, it is safe to assume that the one showcased in the teaser is the V23 Pro, courtesy of the curved display, which Vivo calls the Ultra Slim 3D curved display. The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 64MP primary camera sensor. Details about the other three sensors remain unknown. However, one can expect the device to feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera or a depth sensor. At the front, the phone has a dual-camera setup. We can expect the V23 Pro to offer wide and ultrawide shooting angles.

The device is also rumoured to come with a colour-changing rear panel, which would make it a first in the country. Other details rumoured about the Pro model include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB of RAM and 552 fast charging support.