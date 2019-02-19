Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up camera to launch in India on February 20: Expected price, specs and features

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch Vivo V15 Pro in India on February 20. The much awaited smartphone is expected to come with multiple novelty features, the most impressive being the world’s first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.



You can play peek-a-boo with the 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera on the all-new #VivoV15Pro. We won't judge. Popping soon, on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/T86yPAkakc

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 19, 2019

Ahead of its official launch, Vivo has left no stones unturned in promoting the phone. The device maker has been spotted teasing the device with multiple videos and pictures on its social media channels.

Vivo V15 Pro expected pricing and availability

While Vivo has confirmed the device to be available exclusively on Amazon.in, it has remained tight-lipped on the pricing front. However, online reports suggest the device could be priced around Rs 30,000.

Vivo V15 Pro expected specifications and features

Going by the teaser videos, Vivo V15 Pro seems to be sporting an all-screen display with no notch or punch-hole screen. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.

The teaser also speaks of an AI-powered triple camera setup and an eye-catching gradient finish underneath a glass panel. The triple rear camera setup is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a ToF camera. The video reveals absence of a fingerprint sensor on the back, which points to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as the 32MP front camera is concerned, Vivo V15 Pro will reportedly flaunt a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GD1 sensor. The Samsung sensor features pixel patches of 0.8 micrometres, which allows the device to capture high-resolution pictures.

Although there aren’t many details available on the V15 Pro right now, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a higher-midrange Snapdragon 675 SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB on-board storage.

Meanwhile, the device may sport an FHD+ Super AMOLED display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 3,700 mAh battery with the Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging technology.