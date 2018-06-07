Unihertz brings a tiny compact smartphone Atom with a fingerprint scanner

Smartphones offer efficiency but fail on size and ruggedness factor. Unihertz attempts to address the issue with Atom, a tiny, rugged, 4G-capable smartphone.

This is not Unihertz's first tyrst with ultra-portable smartphone. The company had released Jelly smartphone on Kickstarter in May 2017. It has put up Atom too on the Kickstarter but it appears that it is more of a promotion than raising fund, as Atom has already raised more than 10 times its funding goal.

Specifications wise, the only part where Atom is different than most of the phones currently available in the market is its size. It comes with a 2.45-inch screen with a 240x432 display. The minuscule phone operates on Android 8.1 Oreo with a 4 GB RAM.

It comes with a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It also has an FM radio; NFC capability for mobile payments; USB Type-C for charging and also a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include a standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and a programmable button on the side which can be used to launch an app of your choice.

Moreover, it comes with IP68 dust and water resistance ratings which makes it a solid rugged device. The company claims that you can also use this phone to film under-water videos. And with all these features, the phone comes at a price of $300, plus there are cheaper versions available on Kickstarter.