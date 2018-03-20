Uber self-driving car involved in deadly Arizona accident

Uber said today it is cooperating with police following a deadly accident involving one of the ride-share company's self-driving cars in Arizona.
The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel, when it hit a woman walking in the street in the city of Tempe, according to the San Francisco-based company.
The victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.