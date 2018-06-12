App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber files for patent to detect drunk passengers using AI

The system uses artificial intelligence to assess a variety of factors like walking speed, typos, the precision of clicking on links and/or buttons and the amount of time taken to request a ride.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cab-hailing giant Uber has applied for a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to add a feature to its application to detect drunk passengers, so that the drivers could assist them better.

The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assess variety of factors such as walking speed, typos, precision of clicking on links and/or buttons and the amount of time taken to request a ride, a report by CNN suggests.

The patent claims that Uber could tailor its services to drunk people accordingly. Uber could match drunk passengers with more experienced or trained drivers.

 

While the patent can help them identify drunk riders and service them appropriately, it also gives the ‘bad drivers’ a chance to misuse the system.

In the recent years, Uber has faced criticism due to sexual assaults by its drivers.

An investigation by CNN found that at least 103 Uber drivers in the United States alone have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing their passengers in the last four years.

In many of these cases, the passengers were inebriated or drinking before taking the cab.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:49 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News #Uber

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.