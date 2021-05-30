MARKET NEWS

Twitter hits pause on its verification program a little over a week after relaunching it

The social media giant said that it received more requests than anticipated and that it would have to review the current requests before accepting new ones.

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST

Twitter has hit pause on its new account verification program within a few days of relaunching it. The social media giant said that it received more requests than anticipated and that it would have to review the current requests before accepting new ones.

On May 20, Twitter had officially opened its verification program, inviting users to send in applications to verify their accounts. However, it seems like the micro-blogging site has accepted more applications than it can handle, although you will be able to send in an application once the program reopens in the near future.

Twitter relaunched its account verification program after hitting pause on it for over three years. In November 2017, the social media platform cited confusion about the program among users as the reason for putting it on pause. However, Twitter promised that it would bring back the program with more clarity and improvements.

The micro-blogging platform says that the new verifications program will offer more clarity and will give the blue badge to accounts that are "authentic, notable, and active". To get verified, your account must fit one of the six criteria: ‘Government’, ‘Companies, Brands, and Organisations’, ‘News Organisations and Journalists’, ‘Entertainment’, ‘Sports and Gaming’, and ‘Activists, Organisers, and other Influential Individuals’.
