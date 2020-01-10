These are the best gaming laptops from CES 2020

Lenovo Legion Y740S | While CES 2020 gave us the first gaming laptop with a 12-core CPU, it also gave us the first gaming laptop without discrete graphics. As absurd as it sounds, Lenovo debuted the new Legion Y740S with up to 10th Gen Intel H series processors paired with ‘out’ a dedicated graphics card. As part of this new concept, Lenovo has announced a Boost Pack, which is virtually a case for an external graphics card. According to Lenovo, the Boost Pack can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU. Moreover, it also features a hard drive slot and a 500-watt PSU. The idea behind this is to give you a laptop that can handle all the rigours of life on-the-go by offering portability and battery life for when you aren’t playing games. The concept is interesting, considering gaming requires a desk and a power outlet. With the Y740S, you get the lightest 15.6-inch gaming laptop (At around 3.5 pounds), perfect for everyday use, and when you get home, it merely needs to be hooked up to the Boost Pack, and you’ve got a powerful gaming machine.