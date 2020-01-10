These are the best gaming laptops from CES 2020

Thin and light seemed like the theme for gaming laptops at CES 2020. Carlsen Martin 1/5 MSI G66 Stealth | The MSI G66 Stealth has to be our pick for the best gaming laptop at CES 2020. The new Stealth offers excellent performance in a thin and light form factor. However, performance aside, the successor to the G65 Stealth arrives with some big improvements in design, display, audio, cooling and battery. The GS66 Stealth gets an all-black aesthetic and features a solid build quality for a premium look and feel. Performance is also improved with the MSI confirming the 10th Gen Intel H series processor paired with Nvidia RTX graphics. Moreover, MSI describes the fan blades on the G66 Stealth as the thinnest (0.1mm thin) in the world, allowing for a 10-percent boost in airflow. Even the audio is beefed up with upward-facing speakers located on the palm rests, which deliver up to 15-percent more bass. The MSI G66 Stealth also packs a 99.9Wh battery, the largest we’ve seen on a gaming laptop. Lastly, the G66 Stealth can be configured with up to a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 300Hz refresh rate. MSI is yet to confirm details on pricing and availability. 2/5 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, made quite an impact at CES 2020. And Asus was among the first OEMs to announce the new chips on its Zephyrus and TUF gaming laptops. However, the one that stood out for us was the new ROG Zephyrus G14. The Zephyrus G14 follows the same formula of the GA502 with a few improvements and a new form factor. Straight off the top, the G14 gets a new form factor, opting for a 14-inch size. However, the G14 might just be the most powerful 14-inch laptop ever made; it packs up to an AMD Ryzen 4800H processor paired with up to Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics, which is already an upgrade over the GA502. The G14 is designed to offer a machine that strikes the right balance between work and play, ditching the gaming-centric ROG aesthetic. However, Asus is offering the G14 with an optional lighting system built into the lid. 3/5 Dell G15 Special Edition | Dell had a lot of exciting gaming innovations at CES 2020. And while we didn’t get to see an Alienware gaming laptop at the show, Dell did showcase an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop. The Dell G15 Special Edition can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processor with up eight cores and 16 threads. For graphics, Dell has opted for the recently unveiled AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. The two AMD chips work seamlessly together by using AMD SmartShift technology to optimise performance depending on the task at hand by intelligently shifting power between Ryzen processor and graphics card. The new Dell G15 SE also comes with an optional 4-zone RGB keyboard and optional 68WHr battery. The best part about the G15 SE is that it starts at $799.99 (Roughly Rs 57,000). 4/5 Clevo NH57ADS | One of the most powerful laptops at CES 2020 came from a brand you may have never heard off. The Clevo NH57ADS uses the AM4 socket to support desktop-grade AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs up to 65 Watts TDP. This will allow you to equip the laptop with up to a Ryzen 9 3900 CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads, something that hasn’t been done on a mobile gaming machine. In terms of graphics, the NH57AS will be equipped with Nvidia’s GTX 16 series and RTX graphics. The cooling on the laptop also seems pretty impressive with tons of heat pipes. In theory, the Clevo NH57ADS follows the same logic as the Dell Alienware Area 51m and MSI GT 76 Titan, however, the added benefit of being able to equip it with a 12-core CPU. 5/5 Lenovo Legion Y740S | While CES 2020 gave us the first gaming laptop with a 12-core CPU, it also gave us the first gaming laptop without discrete graphics. As absurd as it sounds, Lenovo debuted the new Legion Y740S with up to 10th Gen Intel H series processors paired with ‘out’ a dedicated graphics card. As part of this new concept, Lenovo has announced a Boost Pack, which is virtually a case for an external graphics card. According to Lenovo, the Boost Pack can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU. Moreover, it also features a hard drive slot and a 500-watt PSU. The idea behind this is to give you a laptop that can handle all the rigours of life on-the-go by offering portability and battery life for when you aren’t playing games. The concept is interesting, considering gaming requires a desk and a power outlet. With the Y740S, you get the lightest 15.6-inch gaming laptop (At around 3.5 pounds), perfect for everyday use, and when you get home, it merely needs to be hooked up to the Boost Pack, and you’ve got a powerful gaming machine. First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:31 pm