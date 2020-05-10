The Tech Weekender: Aarogya Setu called surveillance system, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launches in India, new features on Google Lens & more

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending May 9. Carlsen Martin 1/5 French ethical hacker Elliot Alderson warned about several privacy flaws in Government of India's coronavirus tracking app. Alderson disclosed his findings to the concerned authorities and revealed them to the public in an article titled 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a failure' after the government dismissed his warnings. Alderson called the COVID-19 tracking app a surveillance system. The ethical hacker also took to Twitter and uploaded a series of tweets, where he wrote: "A mobile application that sends your GPS coordinates regularly to a server owned by a government is a surveillance system." 2/5 India's smartphone market slumped in April, with analysts reporting total shipments in the month were down to zero. The slump in shipments was due to restrictions made on the sale and delivery of non-essential goods. However, the Indian government recently relaxed its restrictions, allowing smartphone OEMs across the country to begin selling devices again. Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Motorola, were among the first to resume sales of their handsets. India's biggest E-commerce players, including Amazon and Flipkart, also began delivery of non-essential products in Orange and Green zones. 3/5 Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 5G finally arrived in India. The Mi 10 5G is a flagship smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone boasts a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup that is engineered to deliver a premium camera experience. Xiaomi's Mi 10 also sports a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a sizeable battery with fast wired and wireless charging support and a premium design. The Mi 10 5G is already available for pre-order, with the base variant (8GB/128GB) starting from Rs 49,999. 4/5 Google introduced new features to Google Lens, aimed at productivity. Google Lens users will now be able to copy handwritten notes from a phone to a computer, quickly learn new concepts and learn how to pronounce new words. To access the new features, users will need to have the latest version of Chrome and the standalone Google Lens app. 5/5 After a couple of delays, the Motorola Razr finally arrived in India. The Moto Razr is the company's first flip smartphone and pays homage to the first Razr flip phone. While the Motorola Razr has a hefty price tag at Rs 1,24,999, it features some pretty dated specifications. The Moto Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The device packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge. The Moto Razr sports a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 2.7-inch Quick View display. The Razr also boasts a 16-megapixel, f/1.7 primary shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Moto Razr is already on sale on Flipkart. First Published on May 10, 2020 11:04 am