The Tech Weekender: Aarogya Setu called surveillance system, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launches in India, new features on Google Lens & more

After a couple of delays, the Motorola Razr finally arrived in India. The Moto Razr is the company's first flip smartphone and pays homage to the first Razr flip phone. While the Motorola Razr has a hefty price tag at Rs 1,24,999, it features some pretty dated specifications. The Moto Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The device packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge. The Moto Razr sports a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with an 876*2,142 resolution and a 2.7-inch Quick View display. The Razr also boasts a 16-megapixel, f/1.7 primary shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Moto Razr is already on sale on Flipkart.