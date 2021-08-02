Telegram allows 1,000 people in group call with 30 active participants

Telegram promised to "keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon)." [Representative image]

Telegram has enhanced the video calls on its platforms by adding support for up to 1,000 viewers, 30 active participants, higher quality video messages, playback speed options and screen sharing with sound.

In a blog post, the company outlined the new features touting support for 1,000 viewers on a group video call and concurrent support for 30 active participants broadcasting using their phone camera.

The company also promised to "keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon)."

Besides the increased number of viewers on a video call, Telegram also improved video messages by allowing users to upload them in high resolution. There is also support for multi-source audio on a single device, meaning users can let music play on their devices while they record with the camera.

The company has also introduced a new playback speed option that lets users play videos at 0.2x, 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x their original playback speeds. There is also support for timestamps now, meaning you can put a stamp at a particular location in the video when you send it and the viewer will watch exactly the portion you want them to see.