English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

    Tecno is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro and the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not got an official launch date in India yet either.

    Carlsen Martin
    March 06, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

    Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark series. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes packed with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup.

    Tecno is, however, yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro. Further, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not yet got an official launch date in India either.

    The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes in Starry Black and Pearl White colour options.

    Tecno Spark 10 Pro Specifications 

    The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with the Mali G52 GPU. The Spark 10 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13-based HiOS 12.6 on top.

    The Spark 10 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Spark 10 Pro gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor that is accompanied by an AI lens and LED flash. On the front, the Spark 10 Pro gets a 32 MP selfie camera.

    The Tecno Spark 10 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support over a USB Type-C port. The phone also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Carlsen Martin
    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: Mar 6, 2023 05:26 pm