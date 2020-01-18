Tech Weekender: Windows 7 support ends, Jeff Bezos in India, POCO spinoff & TikTok surpasses Facebook

Presenting the tenth edition of the Tech Weekender, these were the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week (January 13 to January 17). Carlsen Martin 1/6 In what is perhaps the biggest tech story of the week, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7. The operating system was one of Microsoft’s best and marked an all-time high for both the company and the PC. Windows 7 could also be seen as the last truly PC-only OS. While Windows 7 users can still use their computers with Windows 7, they won’t receive any updates or technical assistance from Microsoft. Market analysts also cited the end of support for Windows 7 as one of the driving factors behind the growth of the global PC market for the first time in since 2011. 2/6 Jeff Bezos arrived in India for Amazon’s Smbhav summit. The summit was attended by hundred global leaders and industry experts, over 3,000 SMBs, entrepreneurs and startups and more than 70 business and tech partners. Bezos also pledged an investment of $1 billion into helping digitise micro and small businesses across the country’s cities, villages and towns. Amazon also plans to create a million new jobs in the country by 2025 with its continued investments in technology and infrastructure. However, the e-retail tycoon faced criticism from several small business owners amidst claims that the company’s business practices are predatory and anti-competitive. The Competition Commission of India, the country’s antitrust regulator, has already said that it would investigate Amazon and competitor Flipkart for discounts given to “preferred sellers.” 3/6 From the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the Google Pixel 3XL, repairing flagships phones is a nightmare. However, iFixit's new teardown guides claim that the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are much easier to fix with the overlapping thin ribbon cables, which could break if you aren’t careful, being the painstaking part of the process. iFixit gave both the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL a 6/10 repairability score with the phones earning praise for their modular design and standard screws. iFixit released a detailed text guide for the Pixel 3a, while the Pixel 3a XL has a video. Comparably the regular Pixel 3 earned a score of 4/10 while the Pixel 3 XL scored 3/10. 4/6 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently shared his unconventional eating habits and in an interview with the Wired. In the interview, Dorsey said that he eats seven meals a week, which only includes dinner. Last year, he revealed his food chart for dinner that included “lots of greens”, chicken, fish or steak along with mixed berries or dark chocolate for dessert. Dorsey also takes walks to the office, meditates for two hours a day and consumes a lot of vitamin C daily. 5/6 While the wait for Poco F2 smartphone continues, Xiaomi dropped major news about the brand. The company officially announced that Poco would spinoff as an independent brand, much-like Realme and Oppo. The Poco brand will operate independently of Xiaomi with its own marketing strategy. The announcement also inadvertently confirms the launch of the Poco F2, we expect mid-2020, as no smartphone brand can operate without a phone. 6/6 TikTok and Chinese counterpart Douyin recently overtook Facebook and Messenger to become the second most downloaded app in the world. TikTok and Douyin amassed a total of 740 million installations in 2019. Sensor Tower included worldwide downloads from the Google Play Store, iPhones and iPads. However, data were not calculated for downloads from third-party app stores, which are primarily used in China where Google’s Play store is blocked. First Published on Jan 18, 2020 03:37 pm