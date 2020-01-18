Tech Weekender: Windows 7 support ends, Jeff Bezos in India, POCO spinoff & TikTok surpasses Facebook

In what is perhaps the biggest tech story of the week, Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7. The operating system was one of Microsoft’s best and marked an all-time high for both the company and the PC. Windows 7 could also be seen as the last truly PC-only OS. While Windows 7 users can still use their computers with Windows 7, they won’t receive any updates or technical assistance from Microsoft. Market analysts also cited the end of support for Windows 7 as one of the driving factors behind the growth of the global PC market for the first time in since 2011.