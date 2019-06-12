Tech Mahindra and IIT Kanpur collaborate to address future cyber security challenges

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) towards the knowledge enrichment and conducting joint research in the field of cybersecurity.

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring real world industry exposure to students of IIT Kanpur. Tech Mahindra will be working closely with IIT Kanpur on research projects to develop and foster an environment to deal with automation in cyber security and to enhance digital resilience of critical national infrastructure. As a part of this research partnership, Tech Mahindra will share real world challenges in cyber security with IIT Kanpur teams to find suitable solution.

Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra our primary objective is to ensure that the customer’s business is secured against national grade threats and attacks. Through our partnership with IIT Kanpur, we aim to collaborate and co-create superior research based solutions in cyber security. Our global experience of securing Enterprise and Telecom customers provides a great opportunity to build customized cybersecurity products in the space of Advanced Threat Management, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, connected devices and securing Internet of Everything in our digital world.”

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra for building innovative solutions in the area of Cyber Security. With IIT Kanpur’s strong footing in research capabilities and critical infrastructure, I am confident that our association with Tech Mahindra will lead to novel indigenous technology developments in Cyber Security."

Prof. Sandeep K. Shukla, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Joint coordinator, C3I Center, IIT Kanpur, said, "Cyber Security is our national imperative. Developing indigenous tools and technologies to protect the cyber infrastructure is of extreme importance. IIT Kanpur's Center for Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructure (C3I center) is pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra in transferring technology developed at the center for commercialization by an Indian software company, as well as in further joint development in the cyber security space. We hope this joint research and development activity can become a model for academia-industry partnership in the country."