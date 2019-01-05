Tata 45X hatchback interiors revealed

With the launch of Tata Harrier, Tata has made it clear that it is not afraid of competition, regardless of the segment. That thought is reinforced with Tata’s upcoming hatchback, the 45X. Though a fixed price, date and detailed specs remain unknown, leaked pictures showing the interior of the car in considerable detail has given us something to talk about. Starting with the colour scheme, the 45X shares a lot of details and design elements with its SUV siblings, the Nexon and Harrier, giving it the same design theme.

Coming in next is the semi-digital instrument cluster, another gift from the Harrier. It seems that Tata aims to provide the same class of comfort inside the car, regardless of the size and model name outside. The instrument cluster is complete with a physical speedometer, a digital display for the tachometer and trip computer. The floating infotainment screen and its controls are like the Nexon, while the climate control buttons have the Harrier feel.

The edgier, sharper design of the concept has been toned down to a great extent, though it is still edgier by far as compared to Tata standards. The large, protruding headlamps, the heavily angled C pillar and the indented tailgate are fresh to look at.

The Tata 45X is based on the Advanced Modular Platform (AMP), which follows the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. What this essentially means to the buyer is a stronger, more stable and a lighter chassis. It is likely that the 45X will carry the same power options as the Nexon. That means we can either expect a 1.2-litre turbo petrol pumping 110 PS and 170 Nm of horsepower and torque respectively, or a 1.5-litre diesel making 110 PS and 260 Nm. If that happens, it places the 45X in the top position as the most powerful hatchback in its segment.