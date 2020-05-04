App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 launched in in India, here's all you need to know

Microsoft Surface Pro X is the company’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever”, which is 7.3mm thick and weighs 774 grams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. The three Surface devices will be available for purchase via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively.

Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X is the company’s “thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever”. It  is 7.3mm thick  and weighs 774 grams.

Surface Pro X has a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. For an enhanced and efficient performance, Microsoft has teamed up with Qualcomm and designed a custom chip for the Surface Pro X that promises to deliver best-in-class graphics performance for true PC capability, integrated connectivity and low power consumption. The performance unit also includes a solid-state drive (SSD).



Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro X offers an ‘all-day battery life’ of up to 13 hours and also supports fast-charging. The battery can be recharged from zero to 80 percent within an hour, claims Microsoft. Furthermore, there is also LTE connectivity support.

Surface Pro X will be available in Matte Black for Rs 98,999.

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and weighs 775 grams. It gets powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core quad-core processor, which is said to be 2.3 times faster than the previous generations. Like the Surface Pro X, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 also offers an all-day battery life.

Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories via USB-A, USB-C ports and Surface Connect.

Surface Pro 7 i3 variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 72,999. The i5 8GB + 128GB and i5 8GB + 256GB variants can be bought for Rs 88,999 and Rs 1,16,999, respectively. There is also a top-end i7 16GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 1,41,999.

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 3 comes into sizes — 13.5-inch and 15-inch displays wrapped around an all-metal design. The two models weigh at 1,288 grams and 1,542 grams, respectively.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop comes with an Intel Core 10th-generation processor, whereas the 15-inch model features a custom AMD chip. It features connectivity options like Instant On, USB-C and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office. You can exercise more control over your sensitive information with a removable hard drive for data retention.

 Surface Laptop 3 promises an all-day battery and brings fast charging support to refuel the device up to 80 percent within an hour. It is crafted with a 20% larger trackpad for a easier and seamless navigation.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch i3 with 8GB + 128GB storage can be bought for 98,999. The Surface Laptop 3 A9/8/128GB 15-inch model is priced at Rs 1,16,999. 

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart.

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #gadgets #Microsoft #Surface

