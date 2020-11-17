Spotify slashes premium annual subscription rate to Rs 999

Spotify is announcing a discount on its annual subscription in India. Spotify’s Premium plan is now available for Rs 999, down from Rs 1,189. The discount is available on the 12-month individual Spotify Premium subscription. The offer is already live on the website and arrives just ahead of Black Friday.

The offer will be accessible to users until December 31. Last year, the company discounted its annual subscription for four weeks, although this time Spotify has extended it for a little over six weeks. According to Spotify, the yearly premium plan will allow users to save 30 percent or Rs 429 as compared to paying for membership over 12 months.

In the past, Spotify had discounted its annual premium subscription to Rs 699. The Premium Individual Spotify plan is the only one that can be purchased annually. Other Premium tier Spotify plans include – Student (Rs 59 per month), Duo (Rs 149 per month), and Family (Rs 179 per month). Spotify also offers a 30-day free trial before your paid subscription begins.

Spotify isn’t the only music streaming service available in India and has several competitors. YouTube Music is available for Rs 99 per month for individuals, while Amazon Music is available as part of Amazon Prime, which starts at Rs 129 per month. Apple is offering three months for the price of one on Apple Music, putting it at Rs 99 per month. Additionally, JioSaavn and Gaana currently offer yearly subscriptions at a discounted Rs 399 annually.