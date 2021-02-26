English
Spotify new feature update: You can now sort your favourite songs with new Genre and Mood Filters

The new Spotify filters will roll out over the coming weeks to Free and Premium subscribers on Spotify Android and iOS devices

February 26, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

A new Spotify feature will let users sort their “Liked” songs. The audio streaming service has rolled out new Genre and Mood Filters that will help users find their “Liked Songs” easily and play as per their mood and preference.

"Starting today, Spotify is rolling out a new way for our listeners to easily sort their “Liked Songs” collection for every mood and moment through new Genre and Mood filters. With this new feature, listeners with at least 30 tracks in their collections will be able to filter their favourite songs by up to 15 personalised mood and genre categories," the company said in a statement.

How to enable the new Spotify Genre and Mood Filters

  • Go to “Your Library” and tap on “Liked Songs.”

  • Then, tap one of the filters at the top of the playlist header to display all the tracks that fall under that mood or genre.

  • When you’re ready to move to another mood or genre, simply tap the “X” next to the genre or mood to disable the filter and return to your full “Liked Songs” collection.

You can add new songs to the list the same way by tapping on the heart button. 

This feature will roll out over the coming weeks to Free and Premium subscribers on Spotify Android and iOS devices in the US, Canada, UK., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. There is no word on releasing the feature in India at the moment.
