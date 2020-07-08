App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony's new wearable AC fits inside your pocket and weighs only 85 grams

Sony claims that the device can deliver up to 90 minutes of battery life and takes around two hours to charge completely via USB Type -C.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony has launched a new pocket air conditioner that connects to your smartphone. The Reon Pocket is a handheld air conditioner that was first unveiled in 2019 and was scheduled to launch during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the Olympics 2020 has been pushed to 2021, Sony decided to go ahead and launch the Reon Pocket in Japan.

The Sony Reon Pocket is an AC, which weighs 85 grams, is small enough to fit inside a regular-sized pocket. The company has also launched a special t-shirt to fit in the pocket AC. 

Sony claims that the Roen Pocket can bring cool down the temperature by 13 degrees Celsius and can even increase it by 8 degrees.

To adjust the temperature, you can connect the Reon Pocket with an app installed on your smartphone.

The wearable AC has support for both Android and iOS devices. Sony claims that the device can deliver up to 90 minutes of battery life and takes around two hours to charge completely via USB Type -C.

The Reon Pocket is currently available only in Japan for 13,000 Yen (roughly Rs 9,000). There is no word on whether the wearable AC will make its way to India or any other international markets.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Sony #wearables

