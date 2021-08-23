MARKET NEWS

English
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Sony Xperia 10 III Lite launched with Snapdragon 690 SoC, OLED Display, IP68 Rating

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is priced at JPY 46,800 (Roughly Rs 31,650) for the sole 6GB/64GB variant.

August 23, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has been recently launched in Japan. The smartphone features a 5G Snapdragon chipset, a sizeable battery, an OLED display, a triple-camera setup, and an IP rating.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Price

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is priced at JPY 46,800 (Roughly Rs 31,650) for the sole 6GB/64GB variant. The Xperia 10 III Lite will be available through Rakuten Mobile, IIJmio, Mineo, goo, and nuro Mobile. The phone comes in Black and White colours, but Rakutken offers it an exclusive Blue and Pink finishes.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Specifications

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device sports a 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display. It also runs on Android 11 and features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Close

In optics, the Xperia 10 III Lite boasts a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto unit. On the front, you get an 8 MP selfie camera placed in the top bezel.

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging support. The Xperia 10 III Lite also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. As of now, Sony’s new Xperia phone is only available in Japan with no plans on international availability.
Tags: #smartphones #Sony
first published: Aug 23, 2021 09:20 pm

