Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ to launch today in India: Where to livestream, Specifications, Price

The Galaxy Note 10-series would debut today in India. Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at an event starting at 12 pm in Bengaluru. The Samsung flagship lineup would be available a starting price of Rs 69,999.
Samsung is hosting the launch event at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The company is hosting a live-stream of the event which will begin at 12 pm on Samsung’s Hindi and English news websites.
The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have been available for pre-orders in India since last week. The Galaxy Note 10 with a single 8GB + 256GB variant is priced in India for Rs 69,999. The Note 10+ with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 79,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 89,999.
As part of the pre-launch offer, the Galaxy Buds could be bought for Rs 4,999, instead of its original price tag of Rs 9,999. Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ buyers could also avail the Galaxy Watch Active at a discounted price of Rs 9,999, instead of its original selling price of Rs 19,990.
Along with these offers, Samsung is also offering cashback, and no-cost EMI offers on the purchase of Galaxy Note 10-series.
Specifications
The Galaxy Note 10+ sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Quad HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1440 * 3040 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smaller Galaxy Note 10 has a not-so-small 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display. It has a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both screens are HDR10+ certified and have a punch-hole at the top-centre of the display.
For performance, both flagships feature Samsung’s top-of-the-line 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC, which is claimed to offer 20-30 percent better performance while consuming 30-50 percent lesser power.
The Galaxy Note 10 would be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, with no expandable storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 10 gets a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, gets a massive 4,300 mAh battery with support for up to 45W Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.
Optics on the Galaxy Note 10 includes a vertically aligned triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP primary sensor that has a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and a 77-degree field-of-view with OIS. The other two sensors include a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and a 2MP f/2.1 telephoto lens with a 45-degree field of view and OIS support.
The Galaxy Note 10+ has all the three sensors mentioned above with an additional VGA sensor which Samsung calls a ‘DepthVision’ camera.
Both smartphones have a single 10MP f/2.2 front camera with an 80-degree field of view for selfies.The Galaxy Note 10-series get the S-Pen support which comes with a host of features.