Samsung Galaxy M32 unboxing video surfaces ahead of June 21 launch

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M32 in India on June 21. While Samsung has revealed several key specs about the Galaxy M32, there is still a lot about the phone we don’t know. However, a new unboxing video of the phone has surfaced online.

While the video is not an official one, the design of the phone in the video is the same as Samsung has teased on Amazon India. The video confirms that the Galaxy M32 will come with a 15W charging adapter and a USB Type-C cable in the box. The phone comes in a pretty small box, the same packaging used on the Samsung Galaxy A52 (Review) and Galaxy F62 (Review).

The minimal packaging seems tailored towards reducing the brand’s target to reduce wastage and improve its carbon footprint. The Galaxy M32 was also spotted on Google Play Console (Obtained via 91Mobiles) with the listing suggesting that the device will pack a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The listing also confirms that the phone will be paired with 6GB of RAM, although we expect to see a 4GB variant as well.