Samsung Galaxy M01 gets a price cut in India: Check new price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M01 has received a price cut in India. The budget smartphone was launched alongside the Galaxy M11 in June.

Galaxy M01 new price and storage options

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy M01 by Rs 500. The entry-level smartphone was launched for Rs 8,999 and is now available for Rs 8,499. Galaxy M01 comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 is a sub-10K smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone is powered by a smaller 4,000 mAh battery and does not support fast charging.

The Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The M01 does not have a fingerprint reader.

In optics, the Galaxy M01 opts for a dual-rear camera setup. The two cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy M01 opts for a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Galaxy M01 runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. The phone also features a microSD card slot to expand storage by up to 512GB. It can be purchased in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red.