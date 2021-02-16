MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A12 with 48MP quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, features

The Galaxy A12 becomes the latest phone to join Samsung's A series

Moneycontrol News
February 16, 2021 / 07:47 PM IST

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12 in India. The latest in the line-up of Galaxy A series features a prominent bump on the back of the phone that houses one of the phone's talking points - the rear camera module.

The quad camera module has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie cam.

Here is a quick look at the key Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications:

  1. 6.5-inch Infinity Plus display with teardrop front camera

  2. Mediatek Helio P35 processor (Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz)

  3. 5000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support

  4. 4GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage

Samsung says it hopes to disrupt the sub Rs 15,000 market with this phone.

"We are thrilled to kick off 2021 with the most affordable Galaxy A device – Galaxy A12 which carries forward the DNA of the Galaxy A Series," says Samsung India's Aditya Babbar in a statement shared with the press.

"This new generation device comes with True 48MP Quad Camera for awesome photography and lifestyle experience in the segment priced below INR 15000 in India,” Babbar added.

The Galaxy A12 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be available in three colours at launch - Black, Blue and White.
TAGS: #Samsung
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:47 pm

