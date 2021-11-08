MARKET NEWS

Refreshed Poco F3 model set to arrive at Poco M4 Pro event tomorrow

The Poco F3 was unveiled earlier this year, although the new device may be updated with an improved chipset and optics and other new features.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

Poco recently announced that it would be holding an event on November 9,  where the brand will unveil a new phone in its M series. However, a more recent post suggests that the Poco M4 Pro won’t be the only device arriving at tomorrow’s event.

The post confirms that we are also set to see the Poco F3 alongside the M4 Pro. The Poco F3 was unveiled earlier this year, although the new device may be updated with an improved chipset and optics and other new features. However, the teaser doesn’t provide any information about the specs of the upcoming Poco F3.

Poco F3 Specifications 

The Poco F3 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, although the upcoming model may get a Snapdragon 888 upgrade. The Poco F3 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 11 based on the MIUI 12 skin.

For optics, the Poco F3 is equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro unit. On the front, you get a 20 MP camera for selfies. The device packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Tags: #Poco #smartphones
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:21 pm

