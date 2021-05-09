Redmi Note 10S MediaTek G95 SoC, AMOLED Display, 64 MP Camera confirmed through Amazon listing

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13. The device will be the fourth in the lineup, following the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

While the company has been teasing details about the phone for a while now, it was recently listed on Amazon India, confirming several key specs. The company also confirmed that the launch event for the Redmi Note 10S will take place on May 13 at 12:00 pm in India. The Amazon page confirms that the phone will go on sale on the e-commerce website after its launch.

The Amazon page confirms that the Redmi Note 10S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Note 10S is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. We also know that the phone will feature an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass protection on the front.

The Redmi Note 10S will also have a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back, while the front camera sits in a hole-punch cutout. The phone also boasts a dual stereo speaker system with Hi-Res Audio certification. The page also suggests that the phone will have “smoother haptics”. The Redmi Note 10S will also have an IP53 rating for water and dust protection.

The company previously confirmed that the Redmi Note 10S will run Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. The handset will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, and White colour options. Xiaomi also confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Watch alongside the Note 10S on May 13.