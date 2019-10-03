App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2: Best smartphone under Rs 7,000

Let’s compare the specifications of Redmi 8A and Realme C2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A in India. The new entry-level smartphone is promoted to feature ‘dumdaar’ specifications for the price. The biggest competitor for Redmi 8A currently is the Realme C2.

Both the smartphones are priced below Rs 7,000. Let’s compare the specifications of Redmi 8A and Realme C2.
Parameters
Redmi 8A
Realme C2
Display
6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top.
6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Processor
2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505
2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320.
RAM
2GB/ 3GB
2GB/ 3GB
Storage
32GB, expandable up to 512GB
16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera
Rear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor
Front: 8MP
Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MP
Front: 5MP
Battery
5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C
4,000 mAh
Biometrics
Face unlock
Face unlock
Operating system
Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Price
Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant.
Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant

Redmi 8A has the edge over the Realme C2 in many areas. The display on the Redmi 8A is marginally bigger. As far as the storage options go, the Redmi 8A offers 32GB as standard on both variants, compared to 16GB on the base variant of the Realme C2.

The battery on the Redmi 8A is also bigger and better. It comes with a USB Type-C port and is the only smartphone in its category to support up to 18W fast-charging.

Close
Realme C2 has two camera sensors at the back. Xiaomi, however, claims that the Redmi 8A's 12MP IMX 363 sensor offers better results compared to its competition.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

