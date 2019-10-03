Redmi 8A vs Realme C2: Best smartphone under Rs 7,000

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A in India. The new entry-level smartphone is promoted to feature ‘dumdaar’ specifications for the price. The biggest competitor for Redmi 8A currently is the Realme C2.

Parameters Redmi 8A Realme C2 Display 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a water-drop notch on top. 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320. RAM 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 512GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Rear: 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor Front: 8MP Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MP Front: 5MP Battery 5,000 mAh with up to 18W fast-charging support via USB Type-C 4,000 mAh Biometrics Face unlock Face unlock Operating system Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Price Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant

Both the smartphones are priced below Rs 7,000. Let’s compare the specifications of Redmi 8A and Realme C2.

Redmi 8A has the edge over the Realme C2 in many areas. The display on the Redmi 8A is marginally bigger. As far as the storage options go, the Redmi 8A offers 32GB as standard on both variants, compared to 16GB on the base variant of the Realme C2.

The battery on the Redmi 8A is also bigger and better. It comes with a USB Type-C port and is the only smartphone in its category to support up to 18W fast-charging.