    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Redmi 10 2022 launched with MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad-camera setup

    Redmi 10 2022, more or less, is a rebadged Redmi 10 Prime, which is currently available as a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
    Redmi 10 2022 price and availability details are yet to be announced.

    Redmi 10 2022 price and availability details are yet to be announced.


    Redmi 10 2022 has been launched in select markets. The smartphone seems to be a rebadged Redmi 10 Prime, which is currently available as a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Redmi 10 2022 specifications include a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery.


    Redmi 10 2022 specifications


    Redmi 10 2022 comes in two storage options. The base variant has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also another 4GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage. Xiaomi has not announced the Redmi 10 2022 price at the moment. The company could announce the pricing details depending on the region of launch. The budget smartphone comes in Pebble White, Carbon Grey, and Sea Blue colours.


    Also read: Redmi 10 Prime Review


    It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate screen and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device also has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

    Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It weighs 181 grams and measures 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92mm.


    On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. There is a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi 10 2022 camera module also has an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera.

    The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Redmi #Redmi 10 2022 #smartphones
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:39 pm

