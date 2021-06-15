Realme X9 Pro specifications and price leaked online

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in China in the Realme X series. The Realme X9 Pro has surfaced online, revealing several specifications of the device. The Realme X7 Pro (Review) arrived in India earlier this year and it looks like its successor is on the way.

The Realme X9 Pro was recently leaked by a Chinese tipster who shared both the price and specifications of the device on Weibo. According to the post, the Realme X9 Pro will feature the same spec sheet as the Oppo Reno6 Pro+ with some minor differences.

The main changes on the Realme X9 Pro will include a Z-Axis vibration motor from an X-Axis motor on the Reno6 Pro+. Additionally, the Realme X9 Pro will also lose out on the telephoto camera and OIS on the main camera. Known tipster Digital Chat Station also revealed that the Realme X9 Pro had shown up on TENAA.

The Realme X9 Pro, model number RMX3366, will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The Realme X9 Pro will also get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a third 2 MP unit.

On the front, the phone will get a 32 MP selfie camera. The Realme X9 Pro will also feature a dual-cell 4,400 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It will also run on Android 11 with the Realme UI skin on top. The TENAA listing supports the claim that the Realme X9 Pro will share a similar spec sheet with the Oppo Reno6 Pro+.

The Realme X9 Pro is also expected to feature a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,800) for the base 8GB/129GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/256GB variant is expected to cost CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,300). There is no information on the 12GB/512GB configuration yet. We should get more details about the Realme X9 series launch in the coming days.