Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G launching in India on September 9, MediaTek chipsets confirmed

The Realme 8s 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Realme 8i will be the first smartphone in India to use the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its 8 series in India. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G are arriving in India on September 9. The two devices will add to the company’s existing lineup that includes the Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Realme 8 Pro.

The company will be hosting a virtual event to mark the launch of the Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G in India. The event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST) and will be streamed through the company’s official social media channels.

Additionally, Realme confirmed that the Realme 8s 5G will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The company also confirmed that the Realme 8i will be the first smartphone in India to use the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

As of now, the specifications of the two devices are still unknown, but we can expect both to feature high-refresh-rate displays, sizeable batteries, multiple rear cameras, and fast-charging support. From the silhouette of the device, you can see a hole punch camera cutout on the front of both phones.
Tags: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:39 pm

