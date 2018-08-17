PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million downloads milestone

Moneycontrol News

While most games and mobile applications manage to reach the 100 million downloads mark in over six months to one year, PUBG Mobile has managed to zip past that milestone less than four months of its launch. Downloads from China, Korea, and Japan are excluded from this count.

As per a report in Venture Beat, in March, the scaled-down version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, from PC and Xbox One, reached the iOS and Android phones. Since then, counting the in-game purchases, the game has generated a revenue of over $50 million.

“We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication,” said Vincent Wang, PUBG Mobile general manager.

The game has roughly 14 million daily active users now. From the first week of launch, the game has been gaining popularity among the gaming community across several countries.

PUBG and Fortnite were involved in a battle for the top spot but PUBG now has two times more downloads on mobile phones than Fortnite. Constant updates of the game, are one of the key reasons for its upward movement. Also, Fortnite is only available for Apple devices, with the Android beta version launched for non-Samsung devices only last week.

However the PUBG Mobile monetisation system still needs some work. This is because its biggest competitor “Fortnite” has generated almost the same revenue without being available on all Android devices. Another setback for PUBG being that the users cannot cross-play with PC and consoles.