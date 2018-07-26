Piaggio launches 'Notte' variant of Vespa LX 125 priced at Rs 70,285

The Piaggio Vespa LX 125 has been launched in an all-black "Notte" variant. The latest version does not have any chrome bits sprinkled around its body. The engine, bodywork, rear view mirror housings and wheels are all finished in matte black.

Apart from the paint treatment, the Notte -- which means night in Italian -- there are no other changes to the vehicle. It features all characteristics of a standard Vespa 125, including a semi-digital instrument console and five spoke alloys with tubeless tyres.

Mechanically, the Notte gets the same 125 cc engine that produces 10.06 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Stopping duties are handled by drum brakes on both sides with no disc brake option.