Suzuki Motorcycle India launches Burgman Street 125 maxi-scooter for Rs 68,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the Burgman Street 125 in India for a price of Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Burgman is not a new name by Suzuki as it already sells bigger variants in the international markets.

The Burgman Street is classified as a maxi-scooter. Maxi-scooters, too, aren't new in India. But it has been a really long time since the Indian markets have seen one. The last maxi-scooter in our country was the Kinetic Blaze. It was long, broad and crusier-ish to ride.

The new Suzuki is based on the Access 125, using the same engine, but weighing about 8 kg more. To account for that, Suzuki has tuned the engine slightly differently to produce 8.7 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque.

The Burgman styling is exactly what would you expect from a maxi-scooter. The seat is an extra-long one, wide body panels, big headlight, and a tall windscreen. In terms of features, you get 21.5 litres of underseat storage, LED headlights and taillights, an all-digital instrument cluster sourced directly from the Suzuki Gixxer and combi-braking system as standard.

The Burgman Street is retailing for Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and showrooms have already started taking bookings for Rs 5,000.